Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS):

11/8/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

10/17/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

10/6/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Arbutus Biopharma Co alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.