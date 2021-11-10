Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $146.18 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $146.18 million and $11.14 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

