Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.64 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $47.62 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00074808 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

