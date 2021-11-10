SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

