Colfax Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CFX stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,713 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,144. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.