B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

