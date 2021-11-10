Brokers Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

TCMD stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

