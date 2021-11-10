Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

SWN stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

