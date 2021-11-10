bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.98). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

