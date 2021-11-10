1,594 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $192.20 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.