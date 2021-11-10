Financial Survey: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.40 -$131.73 million $0.13 401.03

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 EPR Properties 1 4 1 1 2.29

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.81, suggesting a potential upside of 24.15%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

