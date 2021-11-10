Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Brands were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XELB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

