Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Surgalign worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,041. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

