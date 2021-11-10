Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneWater Marine worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,877 shares of company stock worth $781,580 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of ONEW opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.60.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

