Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NSA opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

