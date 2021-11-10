Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

In other news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

