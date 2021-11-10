Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

