Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 105,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Matinas BioPharma worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

