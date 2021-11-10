Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 70,440.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,903,000 after buying an additional 165,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

