13,214 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $109.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

