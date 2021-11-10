UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

