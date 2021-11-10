New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $87.99, with a volume of 4239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

