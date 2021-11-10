Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 43,291 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

