UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Several analysts have commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

