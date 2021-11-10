Wells Fargo & Company Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

RingCentral stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.11. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

