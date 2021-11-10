Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Shares of CW stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

