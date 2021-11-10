Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Boosted by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.