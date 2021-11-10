Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

