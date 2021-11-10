iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

