Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

