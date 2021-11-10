Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,433,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,375,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 163.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

