AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

