The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.47. The Lion Electric shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 18,442 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
