The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.47. The Lion Electric shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 18,442 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

