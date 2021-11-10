Critical Survey: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 5.00 $167.32 million $3.87 11.78 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.35 $11.36 million $2.43 11.82

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Bancshares pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.82% 10.98% 1.64% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.52% 9.91% 0.93%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.