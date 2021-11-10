First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Haemonetics worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

