Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $239,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 42.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FORR opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

