AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

