AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avid Technology worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

