Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

