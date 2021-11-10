Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $380,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

