Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

