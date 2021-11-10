Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 22,122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $61,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $218.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

