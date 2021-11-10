Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 23,846 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $59,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $305.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

