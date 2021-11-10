Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $88.13.

