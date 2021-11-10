Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of LPL Financial worth $57,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.