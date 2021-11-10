AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

