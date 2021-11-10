SuperLauncher Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.71 million and $121,726.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,592 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

