imbrex (REX) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.