Serum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145.69 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $7.47 or 0.00011231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $995.86 million and $145.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

