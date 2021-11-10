Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

